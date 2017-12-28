Victims Identified In Double-Fatal Crash Near Tecumseh - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Victims Identified In Double-Fatal Crash Near Tecumseh

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
TECUMSEH, Oklahoma -

Authorities have identified the victims in a double-fatality crash near Tecumseh, Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on US Highway 177, about four miles south of Tecumseh.

According to the report, a 2006 Kia Spectra, driven by 37-year-old Gloria Sanchez of Oklahoma City, was heading northbound when she attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-pass zone.

At the same time, a 2015 Ford Escape, driven by 49-year-old Rosemary Davis of Stonewall, Oklahoma, was heading southbound in the area.

Sanchez’ vehicle struck Davis’ vehicle head-on. The crash caused Davis’ vehicle to roll two and a half times, ending on its side, according to the report.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Sanchez was taken, in critical condition, to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Shawnee where she later succumbed to her injuries.

