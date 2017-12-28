Magnitude 3.8 earthquake recorded in central Oklahoma

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude rated at 3.8 has been recorded in central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake struck at 2:11 p.m. Thursday near Shawnee, 28 miles (45 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported. Scientists say damage is not likely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.

Thousands of earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to underground wastewater injection from oil and gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers to close some injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

