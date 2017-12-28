Authorities investigate after woman found dead on bridge

SNYDER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found hanging from a railroad bridge in southwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a member of a train crew spotted the body Wednesday near Snyder, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Lawton.

The OSBI says the death is considered suspicious.

The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.