Police: Woman ruined $300K worth of art on date with lawyer

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.

Puerto Rico authorities say nearly half of power customers in the U.S. territory still lack electricity more than three months after Hurricane Maria.

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

A hodgepodge of law enforcement agencies throughout California will be responsible for enforcing new marijuana laws that make legal some _ but not all _ sales of the drug for recreational use on Jan. 1.

The frigid conditions in Boston are taking their toll on the nation's fifth-largest transit system.

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety.

Authorities say an employee walked into a Los Angeles-area law firm and shot two men, killing one and injuring one.

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman who was on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Anthony Buzbee. She was released on $30,000 bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.

Prosecutors say Buzbee, 49, told investigators that Layman got too intoxicated on their date, so he called her an Uber after they returned to his home. Buzbee said Layman refused to leave and hid inside the home, and that when he found her and called a second Uber, she got aggressive.

Authorities said she tore down several paintings and poured red wine on some while yelling obscenities. She also allegedly threw two $20,000 sculptures across the room and shattered them.

The damaged Warhol paintings were each valued at $500,000 in court documents.

Buzbee has represented high-profile figures, including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case. Then-candidate Donald Trump also visited his home last year when Buzbee held a fundraiser and donated $250,000 to Trump's presidential campaign.

