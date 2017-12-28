Crews Battle NE OKC House Fire

Firefighters battled a house fire early Thursday in northeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:10 a.m. in the 4500 block of NE 20. All occupants were outside of the home.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they reported the home was fully involved with flames and heavy smoke.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire relatively quickly.

No injuries were reported.

