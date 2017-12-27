OKC Dispatchers, Police Officers Help Burglary Victim

Heartbreak set in as soon as a single mom saw her home had been ransacked. But thanks to Oklahoma City first responders and the others in the community, that feeling would not last long.

On the night of Christmas Eve, Lacey Schwab discovered her front door had been pried open. Jewelry and furniture were missing with the home along with many other items.The gifts she'd worked to so hard to get her children were also stolen. Those responsible left the wrapping paper behind.

That day, Schwab and her two children had been in Texas to see family for the holiday.

Schwab said the dispatcher who answered her call to 911, worked with others in the call center to help after hanging up. They reportedly emptied their wallets.

The Oklahoma City Police officers who responded also reportedly worked to round up some cash. And within an hour, they handed Schwab a total of $300.

“They were heroes to me and my children that night and to this day,” Schwab said.

Her family also set up a GoFundMe page to help replace the stolen goods.

“By the time that I even found out about this Christmas Day, it was like $1,000 that people had given – people that didn’t even know us and people that did,” Schwab said as she fought tears.

But more than the money given to her family, Schwab said she's moved by all the kindness that quickly overshadowed the horrible thing that happened.

Oklahoma City Police said Wednesday no arrests had been made in the case.