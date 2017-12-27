One Hospitalized After Shooting In SW OKC

One person is in the hospital following a shooting in SW Oklahoma City, Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the scene near SW 43rd and Douglas around 9:15 p.m.

Investigators say one female was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any information concerning a suspect or the shooting victim’s name.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.