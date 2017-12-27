OHP Respond To Fatal Accident On US-177

Authorities responded to an injury accident on US-177 near Tecumseh, Wednesday evening.

The OHP and other first responders arrived shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Pottwatomie: US177 NB/SB at Ruggles RD will be closed due to an accident..KMW — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) December 28, 2017

OHP Spokesman Paul Timmons said two vehicles, one traveling south bound on highway 177 and the other Northbound collided in the road. Captain Timmons says the evidence shows one of them crossed the center lane. There was one person in each vehicle when the cars crashed.

One person is dead, the other is extremely critical.

Timmons said the OHP is still notifying the next of kin. He also confirmed both drivers are female.

