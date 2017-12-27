OKCFD Mourns Loss Of Veteran Firefighter

Lieutenant Jeffrey White is a husband, a son, and a hero to the citizens of Oklahoma City.

Lieutenant Jeffrey White is a husband, a son, and a hero to the citizens of Oklahoma City. He passed away on Wednesday after having a medical episode at work.

Lieutenant White was with the Oklahoma City Fire Department for nearly 23 years. He treated patients, fought fires, and saved lives.

He was a firefighter at the time of the Oklahoma City bombing. White was very involved with his department. He was part of the Honor Guard and the Critical Incident Stress Management Team. He was also a hazardous materials technician, a rescue diver, and a peer fitness trainer.

The day after Christmas, White went into work like routine. In the morning, he even responded to a medical call. After that, he went to training.

Eventually, Fire Chief Richard Kelley said White returned to Fire Station 36 near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. In the afternoon, there was a period of time when White was by himself at the station.

Just after 3:00 p.m., a tanker returned to the station to find the doors open. That firefighter looked around and received a call from Lieutenant White, needing medical attention. Chief Kelley said White couldn’t get to the front door.

Firefighters and paramedics came to treat White. He was soon rushed to the hospital, where he passed away.

“I’m proud of what our people did, but unfortunately, they couldn’t do enough,” said Kelley with tears in his eyes, “Unfortunately those things happen, and it doesn’t make it any easier.”

Funeral arrangements are being made for White.