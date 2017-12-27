Suspect Arrested Following Short Chase, Foot Pursuit In MWC

One suspect is in custody following a short chase in Midwest City, Wednesday evening.

Police were involved in the chase with a suspect that ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed out near NE 10th Street and N. Christine Drive, between N. Douglas Boulevard and N. Post Road.

It is unclear what prompted the chase and the suspect has not yet been identified.

Authorities tell News 9 a passenger in the vehicle bailed out and took off on foot. Police are not currently looking for that person.