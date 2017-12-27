Neighbor Critical After Home Invasion, Shooting At NW OKC Apartment

An innocent neighbor is gunned down by home invasion suspects.

An innocent neighbor is gunned down by home invasion suspects. The shooting happened Wednesday morning at the Raindance apartments in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police said several people were inside an apartment when the suspects busted through the front door.

“During that home invasion, two black males kicked open the door,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Entered the apartment and that’s when one of the victims was assaulted.”

A neighbor upstairs came out of his apartment, police are not sure if the man confronted the suspects, but say he was gunned down as the suspects took off on foot.

Police have not released the shooting victim's name.

“It looks like in this case,” said Morgan. “The suspects were actually fleeing the scene when the victim stepped out of their apartment for unknown reasons and that’s when unfortunately, the victim was shot.”

The person assaulted inside the apartment by the suspects was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Contact Oklahoma City Police with tips that could lead to their whereabouts.