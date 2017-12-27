Norman Police Investigating Possible ‘Suspicious Death’

The Norman Police Department is investigating the possible “suspicious death” of a 61-year-old woman.

According to police, officers responded to a reported overdose in the 700 block of Highland Parkway, around 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered the body of 61-year-old Sharon Judd inside the home.

After investigating further, detectives determined the circumstances of Judd’s death seemed suspicious in nature.

The Norman Police Department is asking the public for any knowledge about Judd or information on her death. Contact Detective Corey Lambrecht at 405-217-7740.

The investigation is ongoing.