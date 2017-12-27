OKC Police Locate Missing 82-Year-Old Man

The Oklahoma City Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, 82-year-old James Doig was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 15, at an apartment complex, located at 14200 N. May Ave.

At 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, police said Doig had been located at a local hospital.