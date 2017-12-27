OKC Police Locate Missing 82-Year-Old Man

The upcoming new year marks six decades since young Oklahomans organized sit-ins at a local drug store, demanding equality and civil rights.More >>
The upcoming new year marks six decades since young Oklahomans organized sit-ins at a local drug store, demanding equality and civil rights.More >>
Tuesday, News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck told you about a case of possible elder neglect at the Ranchwood Nursing Center in Yukon.More >>
Tuesday, News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck told you about a case of possible elder neglect at the Ranchwood Nursing Center in Yukon.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.