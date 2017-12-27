Football, funny ladies and 'Wonderful Life' are TV draws

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.

Texas sheriff: Wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.

A disgruntled postal worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at an Ohio post office and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment is scheduled to be arraigned on charges including aggravated murder.

California legalizes marijuana for recreational use Jan. 1, but that won't stop federal agents from seizing the drug on busy freeways and backcountry highways.

As California legalizes pot, laws collide at US checkpoints

Whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash, victims in the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle begged 911 dispatchers for help and said "tons of people" had been hurt.

A power outage has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park in Southern California and stopped some rides.

Power mostly back at Disneyland after guests taken off rides

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Brrr! After record snow, bitter cold ahead for northern US

A lawyer accused of helping pharmaceutical entrepreneur Martin Shkreli cover up a financial fraud has been convicted in New York.

American Airlines has apologized to two black professional basketball players who were kicked off a plane in Dallas after a flight attendant accused them of stealing blankets.

American sorry for accusing NBA G League players of theft

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A current TV funny lady, a vintage one and a time-honored Christmas movie won over viewers in the run-up to the holiday.

A preview of Ellen DeGeneres' new NBC prime-time game show, "Ellen's Game of Games," and CBS' pair of "I Love Lucy" episodes starring Lucille Ball landed in the top 20 last week, Nielsen said Wednesday.

A Christmas Eve broadcast of "It's a Wonderful Life" on NBC was the week's top-rated holiday movie.

But it took football and multiple choruses of "The Voice" to power NBC to No. 1 in total viewers among the networks, giving it its sixth win in the last seven weeks.

In the fierce morning show competition, a Matt Lauer-less "Today" continued to thrive, tallying its fourth straight win among total viewers and advertiser-favored young adults.

Veteran "Today" host Lauer was fired from the NBC show following sexual misconduct allegations.

NBC won the week in prime time, averaging 6.85 million viewers. CBS was second with 5.57 million, ABC had 3.33 million, Fox had 2.87 million, Univision had 1.31 million, ION Television had 1.21 million, CW had 930,000 and Telemundo had 920,000.

ESPN topped the cable networks with an average 2.52 million viewers, followed closely by Hallmark with 2.51 million. Fox News Channel had 2.21 million, Freeform had 1.68 million and MSNBC had 1.55 million.

NBC's "Nightly News" claimed the top spot, averaging 8.91 million total viewers. ABC's "World News Tonight" had 8.84 million and "CBS Evening News" had 6.51 million.

For the week of Dec. 18-24, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: NFL Saturday Night Football: Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC, 15.29 million; "The OT," Fox, 12.76 million; "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.32 million; "Saturday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 11.023 million; "The Voice (Monday)," NBC, 11.022 million; "The Voice (Tuesday)," NBC, 10.91 million; NFL Regular Season: Atlanta at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 9.46 million; "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 9.42 million; "Mom," CBS, 8.85 million; "Survivor," CBS, 8.73 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co. CBS is owned by CBS Corp. CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corp. Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox. NBC and Telemundo are owned by Comcast Corp. ION Television is owned by ION Media Networks.

___

Online:

http://www.nielsen.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.