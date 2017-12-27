Enid Man Critically Injured In Christmas Eve Home Explosion

An Enid man is in critical condition after an explosion at his home on Christmas Eve.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Terry Lee Coldwell, was attempting to light a cigarette inside the home when the explosion occurred, according to the Enid News & Eagle.

Coldwell’s brother Tony, who lives in a trailer home on the property, heard and felt the blast and managed to rescue Terry from the house.

Coldwell was flown from the scene by medical helicopter to INTEGRIS Hospital in Oklahoma City. Authorities say he sustained burns to nearly 90-percent of his body in the explosion.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by an excess of propane gas in the home, from heaters inside the home, according to Enid Police.