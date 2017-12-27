DOJ To Inspect OK County Jail In New Year

The Justice Department announced it will visit the Oklahoma County jail next year for an inspection.

Back in November, Oklahoma County commissioners voted unanimously to deny the Justice Department's request to inspect the jail facility.

The jail is more than 25 years old.

In 2009, it was put under federal oversight after 60 civil rights violations were uncovered.

Justice Department staff visited the jail three years ago for a compliance monitoring tour.

A lot is riding on this upcoming inspection, depending on the findings the government could take over.

That could lead to the construction of a new jail.

District Attorney David Prater wrote to the Justice Department informing them of the commissioner's opposition.

Prater recommended the department await developments, but the department's attorney plans to continue as scheduled.