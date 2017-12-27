Days of bitter cold ahead for Midwest, Northeast

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Two tech entrepreneurs, including a man who invested in the film studio that made the "Twilight" movies, have been convicted of fraud in New York.

A New York City man who says he has a fear of the Tasmanian Devil claims his father-in-law repeatedly scared him with a toupee that looks like the cartoon character.

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

Starfish are making a comeback on the West Coast, four years after a mysterious syndrome killed millions.

Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

American Airlines has apologized to two black professional basketball players who were kicked off a plane in Dallas after a flight attendant accused them of stealing blankets.

(Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Elizabeth Gallagher and Ian Fullmer, 10, Glendale, enjoy sledding and time with their dog Cocoa along Lake Front Drive as single digit bitter cold temperatures spread across southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, De...

(Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Maryann Sander, a teacher in southeast Wisconsin, gets out of the cold at Stone Creek Coffee as single digit bitter cold temperatures spread across southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

(Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP). Rochelle Carlotti, 28, shovels steps near her home after a record snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, a...

(Elizabeth Nida Obert/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP). Jack Frost makes an appearance in Rochester, Minn., Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Christmas day, as the mercury hovered near the zero degree mark. A cold week of more of the same is projected for the ...

(Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP). At North Avenue beach on Chicago's frigid lakefront a lone walker is silhouetted against the steamy lake, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago on Tuesday. Meteorologists warn ...

CHICAGO (AP) - A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Residents should expect colder-than-normal temperatures for the rest of the week, according to Chicago-area National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Seeley. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.

A Christmas storm also dumped a record amount of snow on the Erie, Pennsylvania, area. And the National Weather Service said at least an additional 5 to 10 inches were expected through Wednesday. The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches.

The city issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads.

Forecasters warn of sub-zero frigid arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills in much of the US.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana.

Wind chill advisories were also in effect for parts of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. Meteorologists warn frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.

