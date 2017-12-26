Two Arrested For Stolen Vehicle, ID's, Credit Cards In Crescent - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Arrested For Stolen Vehicle, ID's, Credit Cards In Crescent

CRESCENT, Oklahoma -

Two people were arrested after Crescent Police tracked down a stolen vehicle and discovered stolen credit cards, ID’s and social security cards in it.

Late Friday, officers in Crescent got word from Enid Police Department to be on the lookout for the vehicle, possibly headed their way on Highway 74.

Crescent Police spotted it and pulled in behind the vehicle at a gas station.

Body camera video showed the officer made contact with the passenger first. He put 21-year-old Stephanie McDonnel in handcuffs and in the back of his police vehicle.

Then the officer was seen going inside the business to find the driver, 19-year-old Elijah Whitener, who was also put in handcuffs.

Crescent Police Chief Chase Biggs is glad they were able to stop the suspects.

“There’s a lot of things that can be done whenever you have somebody’s ID, social security card, bank account information,” Chief Biggs said. “The most important thing is to get them stopped as soon as possible before those people’s lives are just completely messed up. Because once you have your identity stolen, it sometimes takes years to get that back.”

In November in Garfield County, McDonnel was found guilty of unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing an officer and drug charges.

In September, Whitener was charged with obstructing an officer.

“This is not the first time that they’ve been in trouble with the law,” Chief Biggs said.

Records showed McDonnel and Whitener were being held without bail in the Logan County Jail at the time of this report.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
