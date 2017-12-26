Stolen Dog Reunited With Army Veteran Ahead Of Christmas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Stolen Dog Reunited With Army Veteran Ahead Of Christmas

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
An Army veteran in Oklahoma was reunited with his missing dog just in time for Christmas. CBS Denver reports the 3-year-old pit bull named Bridget had been missing for nearly a week after her owner's house was burglarized on Wednesday.

An Army veteran in Oklahoma was reunited with his missing dog just in time for Christmas. CBS Denver reports the 3-year-old pit bull named Bridget had been missing for nearly a week after her owner's house was burglarized on Wednesday. 

"It appeared that they were going to steal my valuables, however they ended up only taking my beautiful dog," veteran Geoff Hoffman wrote on his Facebook page.

A frantic search for Bridget began as local animal rescue groups and social media users spread the story of the apparent dog-napping.

The dog was found by Hoffman's girlfriend on the morning of Christmas Eve, curled up on the side of the road with no sign of who took her.

"When she approached, Bridget started to wag her tail. Typical Bridget," Hoffman wrote. 

The dog suffered a number of injuries, including several deep cuts to her legs.

"She was very dehydrated, had blood in her stool and some sort of rash all over her body. The poor thing was exhausted," the veteran said.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident. 

