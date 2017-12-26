Christmas Storm Buries Erie, Pennsylvania In Record Amount Of Snow

Forecasters say a Christmas storm dumped a record amount of snow on the Pennsylvania city of Erie and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service's office in Cleveland said the storm brought 34 inches of snow to Erie on Christmas Day, which is a new all-time daily snowfall record for the city.

Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches — the greatest two-day snowfall in Pennsylvania history. The previous record of 44 inches in Morgantown had stood since March 1958.

And more snow is expected to fall through Wednesday evening.

Erie, PA picked up 19" of new snow from midnight to 6 AM. This brings the storm total to 53" over the past 30 hours, shattering many records. This is the greatest 2-day total in the entire state of PA (prev. record 44" in Morgantown, PA 3/20-21/1958). — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 26, 2017

CBS Pittsburgh reports travelers were forced to reconsider their plans to drive through northwestern Pennsylvania. The city of Erie issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads. Authorities have asked residents to stay off city streets until the snow stops and roads can reopen.

State police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are also urging motorists to avoid travel, citing poor visibility and deteriorating conditions.

There have been reports of several cars being stuck on roadways throughout the northern half of Erie County, from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

No injuries were reported.