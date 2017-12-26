As Child Care Costs Soar, Public Preschool Spots Are Limited - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

As Child Care Costs Soar, Public Preschool Spots Are Limited

By Associated Press
SEATTLE -

In perhaps an unexpected twist, historically conservative strongholds like Oklahoma and West Virginia are leading efforts to bring preschool to all.

Other red states that have notable programs include Alabama and Georgia. But some liberal-leaning cities like Seattle and New York also are running public pre-K programs.

Advocates say more universal programs are needed to address what they call an alarming increase in child care costs.  

Studies have shown that children who attend a high-quality preschool are more adjusted for the rest of their academic lives and have better outcomes as adults, from higher incomes to healthier lifestyles.

Around the country, some budding programs say there are not enough seats to meet demand and not enough money to make it happen.

