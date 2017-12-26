Father Of Man Fatally Shot By Police Faces Charges - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Father Of Man Fatally Shot By Police Faces Charges

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The father of a deaf man fatally shot by Oklahoma City police is now facing charges.

Adan Sanchez-Gallegos has been charged in the hit-and-run wreck that led to the shooting of his son, Magdiel Sanchez.

According to Oklahoma County prosecutors, Adan Sanchez-Gallegos failed to yield at a stop sign and an intersection in south Oklahoma City on Sept. 19. Video surveillance showed his vehicle rolling after it was t-boned in an intersection. Instead of waiting for police, Gallegos is seen driving home about a block away. Once home, police said, Gallegos left his son, a deaf and mentally impaired Magdiel Sanchez, outside.

When police arrived to investigate the wreck, Sanchez was near the pickup, authorities said. He was shot five times after refusing to drop a metal pipe.

District Attorney David Prater later determined the officer who shot him was acting in self-defense.

Gallegos has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

Gallegos also admitted to not having a driver's license or insurance, police said.

