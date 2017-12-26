Bitter cold expected until New Year in Midwest and Northeast

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through a frozen pond on Christmas Day to pull out a drowning 8-year-old boy.

Utah deputy broke through frozen pond to pull out boy

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Secret Service interviews person over manure sent to Mnuchin

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years if not for a pardon from Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Pardoned by Christie, woman pushes for change to US gun laws

(Elizabeth Nida Obert/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP). Jack Frost makes an appearance in Rochester, Minn., Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Christmas day, as the mercury hovered near the zero degree mark. A cold week of more of the same is projected for the ...

CHICAGO (AP) - A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Chicago-area National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Seeley says to expect colder-than-normal temperatures the rest of the week.

Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.

Meteorologists warn of sub-zero frigid arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills.

Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana.

Wind chill advisories are also in effect for parts of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York. Meteorologists say frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.

