Nearly 2 Dozen Weapons Stolen From Metro Gun Range

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oklahoma City metro gun range early Tuesday, according to a business manager.

The weapons were stolen from Wilshire Gun, located at 615 W. Wilshire Blvd., in northwest Oklahoma City.

No other details are immediately available.

