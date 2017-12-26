Nearly 2 Dozen Weapons Stolen From Metro Gun Range

Although the Republican tax bill is under fire from Democrats for snubbing the middle class, the 1,000-page document has plenty of tax breaks -- if you qualify.More >>
Although the Republican tax bill is under fire from Democrats for snubbing the middle class, the 1,000-page document has plenty of tax breaks -- if you qualify.More >>
In perhaps an unexpected twist, historically conservative strongholds like Oklahoma and West Virginia are leading efforts to bring preschool to all.More >>
In perhaps an unexpected twist, historically conservative strongholds like Oklahoma and West Virginia are leading efforts to bring preschool to all.More >>