Tilt! Old-school pinball is no longer old-school

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through a frozen pond on Christmas Day to pull out a drowning 8-year-old boy.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years if not for a pardon from Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). In this Oct. 13, 2017 photo, Escher Lefkoff poses for a photo at the Pinball Expo 2017 in Chicago. Lefkoff won the Professional and Amateur Pinball Association's World Championships last spring. Interest in pinball has skyro...

By CARRIE ANTLFINGER

Associated Press

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (AP) - The old-school arcade game of pinball is resurging in popularity.

Interest has skyrocketed over the last decade or so, with the number of players and competitions growing worldwide, according to the International Flipper Pinball Association. There were 500 players in 50 competitions worldwide in 2006, according to the IFPA. In 2017, there were nearly 4,500 competitions and more than 55,000 players.

"Pinball is not going away," says pinball player Zach Sharpe, also the spokesman for the world's leading pinball manufacturer Stern Pinball, Inc. in Elk Grove Village, a Chicago suburb. "It can't be replicated and I think that's why it never truly goes away."

The first game ever patented was in 1871, but access to games stalled from the 1940s through the 1970s with some cities banning pinball because it was deemed to be gambling, according to Roger Sharpe, Zach's father, who wrote the book "Pinball!"

The elder Sharpe is known in the pinball world for convincing the New York City Council that the game is more skill than luck, leading to the city lifting its ban in 1976 and precipitating the removal of similar restrictions elsewhere.

Since then, popularity has ebbed and flowed. But Zach Sharpe says his company's revenue has shot up in recent years. This year revenue grew 30 percent over 2016 and 2016 was up 40 percent over 2015.

He attributes some of this growth to smartphone applications that show enthusiasts where to find pinball machines, video pinball and arcade bars.

The game attracts a variety of ages, including 14-year-old Escher Lefkoff, who at 13 won the Professional and Amateur Pinball Association's World Championships last spring.

"It was my day," he said recently at the Chicago Pinball Expo. "I played great that day and I won. It was the most magical moment of my life."

His dad Adam Lefkoff is also a ranked player and inspired his son to play when he was just two years old. Nearly 12 percent of ranked players are women.

The Lefkoffs travel to pinball tournaments from their home in Longmont, Colorado, and Adam Lefkoff says the game teaches his son life lessons.

"The ball is going to drain. That is inevitable," said Adam Lefkoff. "It's important what you do while the ball is in play."

___

Associated Press video journalist Teresa Crawford contributed to this report from Chicago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.