Man held in Phoenix killings of estranged wife, 2 kids

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The White House says a large portion of a famed Magnolia tree planted on the south grounds by President Andrew Jackson has become too weak to remain standing.

The White House says a large portion of a famed Magnolia tree planted on the south grounds by President Andrew Jackson has become too weak to remain standing.

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through a frozen pond on Christmas Day to pull out a drowning 8-year-old boy.

A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through a frozen pond on Christmas Day to pull out a drowning 8-year-old boy.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

PHOENIX (AP) - A man accused in the Christmas day shooting of his estranged wife and their two children was held without bail Tuesday on three counts of first-degree murder following an afternoon of violence that culminated in a night-time shootout with police officers.

Maricopa County Superior Court records filed Tuesday show Anthony Milan Ross, 45, was also charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and assault against a police officer in the Monday afternoon mayhem.

Police responding to a report of gunfire arrived at the Phoenix apartment complex where the shooting had taken place to find the body of Ross' estranged wife, 38-year-old Iris Ross, outside. Officers later found the bodies of their 11-year-old son Nigel Ross, and their 10-month-old daughter Anora Ross inside the apartment where the father had barricaded himself.

Police tried to talk to Ross when he was inside the unit, Sgt. Jonathan Howard said. Several hours later, Ross indicated he had killed the two children and began shooting at officers, said authorities. After a brief gunbattle, he was taken into custody.

Ross was not hurt, Howard said. One officer was injured by shrapnel and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It was unclear where Ross was currently living. Police had initially indicated he no longer lived at the complex and was visiting the area for the holidays, but court documents listed the apartment address as his residence.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting that they said they were investigating as a domestic violence incident.

It was not clear if Ross had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

A status conference was set to be held at Maricopa County Superior Court on the morning of Jan. 3, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for the morning of Jan. 5.

On the afternoon of the shooting, tactical units escorted residents from the area, and some clustered outside a convenience store for hours until the standoff ended. Others returning home weren't allowed in.

"It's kind of crazy, just because it's supposed to be a holiday for your family and getting together," Sierra Scott, whose mother lives at the apartment complex, told Phoenix news station KSAZ-TV.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.