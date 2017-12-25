Donations Climb For Downs Family Christmas Lights Ministry

It’s been two weeks since someone broke into the Downs Family Christmas Lights Ministry donation box.

It’s been two weeks since someone broke into the Downs Family Christmas Lights Ministry donation box.

No one has been caught for the crime, but since then light-lovers have stepped up to right the wrong in their community.

All of the money donated to the light show goes to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Back on December 11, the Downs family says the thief got away with about $1,500.

However, Sunday night an unnamed hero wrote a check to the organization for $1,000.

Read Related Story: Donations Stolen From Family Christmas Ministry Light Display

“Donations don't have to be to us, that check directly to regional food bank of Oklahoma. We passed through, hand it to them. It was fantastic,” said Chuck Downs.

However, the family has taken measure to make sure this doesn’t happen again, even installing cameras on the property.

“We have off-duty police officers helping out, every night that thing is being cleaned out, and the door is being left open. Just in case you get the idea that there is something in there, you can just look and you don't have to destroy my box,” said Downs.

The family has had the display for 11 years, nine of those have benefited those in need. They also take direct food donations, and have been busy keeping up with the holiday traffic.

Red Dirt Diaries: Downs Family Christmas Lights

“It's probably closing in on 12 to 14 thousand pounds,” said Downs. “We'll probably be 1,700, 1,800 cars tonight.”

The Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry is just off Highway 9 in Norman and runs from 6 p.m. until midnight, expect on New Years Eve. On that day, you can ring in the new year until 1 a.m.