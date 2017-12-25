Yukon Teen Gets New Heart In Time For Christmas

Ethan Ellis got his heart last week just in time for Christmas!

Some fantastic news for a Yukon teenager.

We first told you about Ethan Ellis earlier this month. He's been living in Missouri for the past three months, where he's been awaiting a heart transplant at St Louis Children's hospital.

Well, Ethan got his heart last week just in time for Christmas!

His mom says he's doing well and is already sitting up and giving thumbs up.

The transplant and medical costs will be close to 1.5 million dollars. The Children's Organ Transplant Association is continuing to raise money for Ethan. To donate, head over to COTAforEthanE.com.