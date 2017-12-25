Green Country Girl Prays With Santa To Cure Cousin's Cancer

A Christmas wish to Santa becomes a ray of hope to a little girl battling cancer.

When Santa asked 10-year-old Taylor Dane what she wanted for Christmas, she didn't say toys or clothes — her wish was for her cousin, Ashley, to be healthy for the first time in almost a year.

Steve Dane waited in line for almost an hour for this moment, the one where his two kids get to sit on Santa's lap and ask for one Christmas wish.

"My son gets up first and says he wants the typical thing, he wants a big John Deer tractor, with a trailer with an Optimus Prime on the back of it, go figure," he said.

The family goes to Bass Pro every year to see Santa but this year is one they will never forget.

"I'm kind of expecting the same from my daughter and Taylor gets up there and pretty much just stops time," Steve said.

Taylor Dane told Santa what she wanted for Christmas — she had a very specific wish that didn't require gifts with fancy bows.

"All I want for Christmas is my cousin to get cured from cancer," she said.

Taylor's cousin, Ashley, has been battling leukemia for almost a year and it's been hard on Taylor and her family.

"I didn't want anything for Christmas and I realized that it would be better if I was wished for someone else to get something than me," Taylor said.

Without batting an eye, Santa Claus seemed to know exactly what to do, he took a few seconds to say a prayer with Taylor, and dad caught the whole thing on camera.

"He told me that he didn't have the power to do that but he knew someone who could," Taylor said.

"You hear your daughter break down in front of the one human being that she feels like can change anything and she chooses instead of a new bike or whatever, she chooses to wish her cousin into health," Steve said. "What do you say to that? I'm doing the same thing I did there."

"Just such a selfless gesture and at that age ... you can't teach that. That is God given," he said.

That video has been viewed more than 6 million times.