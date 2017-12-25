Red Andrews Foundation Hosts Annual Christmas Dinner, Serves Thousands

More than 5000 people packed into the Cox Convention Center to share a little Christmas spirit.

For 71-years, Red Andrews Foundation volunteers open their doors and their hearts to thousands who otherwise would not have much of a Christmas.

For 71-years, Red Andrews Foundation volunteers open their doors and their hearts to thousands who otherwise would not have much of a Christmas. And it means as much to the volunteers as it does to the people they serve.

When Jennifer Hernandez thinks about the pressure Christmas brings as a low income single mom, "I don't know it breaks my heart."

Hernandez can't stop the tears. She wants to give her children so much more, but she simply can't.

That's where Red Andrews volunteers come in.

On Christmas Day, they make sure everyone who comes in gets a hot meal, toys for the kids and some Christmas love.

"They all get turkey and gravy and mashed potatoes and green beans. Various beverages. Coco, coffee, etcetera,” said organizer Gary Goldman. “Then after they're done eating, they get to go through this amazing toy line here pick out two toys and have a picture taken with Santa Claus."

Organizer Robert Goldman added, "You know I could break down in tears. What’s going on here is just wonderful. You can see it in the faces of the people. And the volunteers."

Many of the volunteers have made the dinner part of their family tradition. Others just want to share a bit this Christmas.

"We get calls from people that say they lost a loved one during the year and they don't want to stay home. And they feel very comfortable because there's a lot of smiling faces and a lot of good things happening here,” Robert Goldman said.

Children leave with Rudolph noses; hands full of toys and a warm heart. Parents can leave knowing their children did have a merry Christmas after all.

"It helps a lot of people.” Hernandez said, “People who don't have no food. People that can't afford anything."