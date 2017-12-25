Oklahoma school sued for alleged sex abuse of students

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma school and its board of directors are being sued on behalf of 15 girls who say they were molested by a teacher's aide.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday in Oklahoma City seeks unspecified damages from the Perry school district and the school board for allegedly failing to protect the elementary students from molestation by 86-year-old Arnold Cowen.

No attorney for the school or board is listed in court documents.

Cowen has pleaded not guilty to 19 felony charges of committing lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, one count of making an indecent proposal and one count of possessing child pornography.

Former principal Kenda Miller and former teacher Jeffrey Sullins face misdemeanor charges of failing to report child abuse.

Sullins has pleaded not guilty while Miller has asked that the charge be dismissed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.