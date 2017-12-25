Lobsterman's gift at Christmas: Free lobsters for the needy

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, "The Sound of Music," has died at 68.

A Canadian orchestra is launching an investigation in the wake of sex assault allegations against renowned conductor Charles Dutoit.

George Washington and his troops will be making their annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

A lobsterman in Maine is carrying on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.

The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years if not for a pardon from Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) - A lobsterman in Maine has carried on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.

Noah Ames set up his pickup truck in a parking lot in Thomaston on Sunday with a sign that read "Free lobsters today for families truly in need."

Ames started the tradition four years ago to demonstrate to his children that Christmas is about more than present wish lists, the Portland Press-Herald reported.

He said some people who pick up lobsters come with tears in their eyes.

"I want to give back to people who are struggling," Ames said. "It's kind of gotten bigger than me. It's a good thing - and the kids are really into it now."

In one hour Sunday, he gave out 400 pounds of lobster. He provided 100 pounds that he hauled in on his boat No Worries while the rest was donated by other companies.

For the first few years, he refused all offers of money. But last year, he accepted donations for a local family with a young girl who has cancer - a tradition he continued this year as the girl continues to fight the disease.

Walter Davis, of Thomaston, says he has stopped by each year. He says this was a particularly rough year with six relatives dying within a few months of each other.

"We've had a lot of things on our minds," he said, "And Christmas dinner wasn't one of them."

