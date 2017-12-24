4 Arrested In Pair Of Metro Pursuits Christmas Eve Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

4 Arrested In Pair Of Metro Pursuits Christmas Eve Night

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Four people were arrested Sunday night after a pair of police pursuits across the Oklahoma City metro area, authorities confirmed.

The first pursuit happened just before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Southwest 46th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. The driver of a vehicle fled on foot after driving through a yard in that area but was soon arrested.

Police said that individual was pulled over on a traffic violation.

Bethany police assisted with the second pursuit, which happened just after 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Northwest 19th Street and Rockwell Avenue. K-9 and Air1 were requested as officers set up a perimeter in the area.

That suspect and two other people were taken into custody before 10:30 p.m.

A police department spokesperson tells News 9 that authorities in Canadian County initiated the pursuit. Oklahoma City officers assisted once the pursuit moved into the metro area.

A Canadian County sheriff's department spokesperson said the pursuit was started due to a traffic violation.

