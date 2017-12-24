4 Arrested In Pair Of Metro Pursuits Christmas Eve Night

On this Christmas Eve, homeless people across the metro are having a slightly brighter holiday thanks to the Valley Brook Police Department.More >>
On this Christmas Eve, homeless people across the metro are having a slightly brighter holiday thanks to the Valley Brook Police Department.More >>
Police stayed busy Sunday night with a pair of pursuits across the Oklahoma City area. The first pursuit happened just before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Southwest 46th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. The driver of a vehicle fled on foot after driving through a yard in that area but was soon arrested. Police said that individual was pulled over on a traffic violation. Bethany police assisted with the second pursuit, which happened just after 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Northwe...More >>
Police stayed busy Sunday night with a pair of pursuits across the Oklahoma City area. The first pursuit happened just before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Southwest 46th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. The driver of a vehicle fled on foot after driving through a yard in that area but was soon arrested. Police said that individual was pulled over on a traffic violation. Bethany police assisted with the second pursuit, which happened just after 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Northwe...More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!