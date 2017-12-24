SUV Full Of Christmas Gifts Stolen In Norman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

SUV Full Of Christmas Gifts Stolen In Norman

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect

An Oklahoma grandmother is picking up the pieces after her SUV full of presents was stolen.

Mary Gonzales was in Norman Friday, visiting family and unloading the vehicle.

She says it just took a matter of seconds for a thief to jump into the Navigator and take off.

“It happened in seconds. I mean, we were talking, we were getting the bags. We just looked up, and off it went,” Gonzales said.

The SUV is a 2006 gold-toned Lincoln Navigator. It has light brown seats, and the right mirror is held up by tape.

Gonzales, of Midwest City, had filled the car with presents for her several children and grandchildren when it was stolen. She says she’s thankful her young ones weren’t inside the car at the time.

“If they were in the car, what would he have done? Would he have taken it then? We don't know,” Gonzales said.

The car was the family’s main mode of transportation. Gonzales used it to drive her grandchildren to school.

“I would do anything for them. I wish I was younger, stronger.  Maybe I would have tried to stop the guy,” Gonzales said.

In the meantime, Gonzales and her family say they have filed police reports with Norman and Oklahoma City Police.

The grandmother managed to locate a few presents for her loved ones, but until her car is found, she doesn’t know how she’ll get by.

”Be a gentleman and give back the car. That’s all I want,” Gonzales said.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Valley Brook PD Serves Food, Cocoa To Homeless

    Valley Brook PD Serves Food, Cocoa To Homeless

    On this Christmas Eve, homeless people across the metro are having a slightly brighter holiday thanks to the Valley Brook Police Department.

    More >>

    On this Christmas Eve, homeless people across the metro are having a slightly brighter holiday thanks to the Valley Brook Police Department.

    More >>

  • 4 Arrested In Pair Of Metro Pursuits Christmas Eve Night

    4 Arrested In Pair Of Metro Pursuits Christmas Eve Night

    Police stayed busy Sunday night with a pair of pursuits across the Oklahoma City area. The first pursuit happened just before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Southwest 46th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. The driver of a vehicle fled on foot after driving through a yard in that area but was soon arrested. Police said that individual was pulled over on a traffic violation. Bethany police assisted with the second pursuit, which happened just after 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Northwe...

    More >>

    Police stayed busy Sunday night with a pair of pursuits across the Oklahoma City area. The first pursuit happened just before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Southwest 46th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. The driver of a vehicle fled on foot after driving through a yard in that area but was soon arrested. Police said that individual was pulled over on a traffic violation. Bethany police assisted with the second pursuit, which happened just after 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Northwe...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.