White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Midwest

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

A former Texas Congressman says he was abused as a teen when he lived at a ranch that houses at-risk children in the Texas Panhandle.

Former Texas Congressman says he was abused at boys ranch

Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

A presidential adviser says Donald Trump has full confidence in his new FBI director despite a series of attacks on the impartiality of his soon-to-retire deputy.

Two sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Virginia, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

A new website is working to show that homicide victims in Philadelphia are more than statistics.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

Hundreds of volunteers have been on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his storybook Christmas Eve travels.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Workers clears snow from Soldier Field before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). A worker clears snow from field lines at Soldier Field during an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

CHICAGO (AP) - If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

But the trade-off is hazardous driving conditions across New England and the Great Plains. Out west, the Rocky Mountains have been pounded this weekend.

The storm system attacking the Mississippi River and to the east started in Nebraska, swept across Iowa and will dump several inches of snow on Chicago. Aside from a lake-effect dump of as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters), accumulation in the nation's third-largest city will be slightly less than predicted, said Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. It's headed for the East Coast Sunday night to dump more through midday on Christmas.

It's a welcome site for snow-lovers in a season short on the white stuff - just over 2 inches (5 centimeters) previously in Chicago, Castro said.

"It's a more wintry feel for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a cold week ahead," Castro said.

Despite the whiteout conditions at Soldier Field along Lake Michigan, the Chicago Bears slid to their fifth victory of the season over the winless Cleveland Browns.

No injuries or deaths had been reported because of the weather, but travel was hazardous. Most of Indiana was under winter weather advisory with officials urging motorists to stay put unless they absolutely had to travel. Northern Indiana was expecting up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) with slightly less in the southern part of the state.

O'Hare and Midway international airports in Chicago were reporting minor delays averaging 15 minutes. Arriving flights at O'Hare were delayed by an average of 80 minutes by late in the afternoon Sunday. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport was experiencing gate delays of about 15 minutes.

New England could get up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow. Forecasters say the storm will sweep across the region late Sunday until midday on Christmas. Strong winds are predicted for Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island with gusts up to 65 mph (105 kph).

"Along the coast, New York could end up with wet snow, but areas inland could see substantial snowfall," Castro said.

Mountain areas in parts of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming received more than 1 foot (30 centimeters) of snow which started Saturday. It was good news for holiday skiers and resorts which have struggled with a slow start this season.

But it meant a heightened warning of avalanches in higher elevations outside of ski areas.

