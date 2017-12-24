Former Texas Congressman says he was abused at boys ranch

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

A former Texas Congressman says he was abused as a teen when he lived at a ranch that houses at-risk children in the Texas Panhandle.

Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

A presidential adviser says Donald Trump has full confidence in his new FBI director despite a series of attacks on the impartiality of his soon-to-retire deputy.

Two sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Virginia, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

A new website is working to show that homicide victims in Philadelphia are more than statistics.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

Hundreds of volunteers have been on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his storybook Christmas Eve travels.

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - A former Texas Congressman has said he was among the teens who were abused at a ranch that houses at-risk children in the Texas Panhandle, just days after allegations of abuse at Cal Farley's Boys Ranch first surfaced.

Former Texas Congressman Bill Sarpalius told the Amarillo Globe-News in a report published Saturday that he was sexually abused when he lived at the ranch in the 1960s. Britain's The Guardian newspaper reported Wednesday that generations of former residents have come forward to allege physical and sexual abuse at the hands of staff and other residents from the 1950s through at least the 1990s.

Sarpalius said he believes the abuse happened because judges sent violent teens to be housed alongside low-income boys who had no family. He characterized the conditions at the time as "violent boys versus kids that had nothing."

Sarpalius said older boys abused him in the secluded feed room at the ranch's dairy barn. He also remembered staff tying him and other boys to a chin-up bar and spanking them probably "more than we should've been."

Sarpalius served in the Texas Senate for eight years then in U.S. Congress for six years.

He said he doesn't believe abuse still happens at the ranch, and that he's grateful for a teacher there who taught him how to read at age 13. His autobiography is titled "The Grand Duke from Boys Ranch."

The Child-Friendly Faith Project, a nonprofit that works to expose religious groups that abuse children, took the allegations to The Guardian. Some of those stories included escape attempts, whippings with ropes, being chased by guards on horseback, bloody beatings and rape and sexual assault by older boys or staff members.

A statement from the organization said it was aware of the claims regarding "harmful encounters" and apologized. Dan Adams, president and CEO of Cal Farley's, told The Guardian that corporal punishment has been phased out since he took over in 1996.

The ranch is a privately funded, faith-based residential program for children ages 5 to 18. About 250 boys and girls are currently housed at the ranch about 36 miles (58 kilometers) northwest of Amarillo.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.