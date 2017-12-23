Police Investigate Homicide In SW OKC

Police are investigating a homicide Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City.

The call came in about 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of S Mehl Drive. Officers found a elderly woman dead in a laundry room of a multiple-family housing unit.

Police initially thought the death was natural but later determined the death as a homicide.

Investigators were at the scene throughout the day.

No names were released and no arrests have been made.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.