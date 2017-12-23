O Christmas tree! Storm topples Tennessee's holiday spruce - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

O Christmas tree! Storm topples Tennessee's holiday spruce

Posted: Updated:
(Kyle Cooke, Danielle Allen/WSMV via AP). The Christmas tree in Nashville, Tenn.'s Public Square Park lies on its side on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. City officials say the culprit was a combination of wind, rain and possibly a defective anchor. A 35-foot... (Kyle Cooke, Danielle Allen/WSMV via AP). The Christmas tree in Nashville, Tenn.'s Public Square Park lies on its side on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. City officials say the culprit was a combination of wind, rain and possibly a defective anchor. A 35-foot...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - O Christmas Tree! A Grinch of a storm has toppled the official holiday spruce in Tennessee's capital city.

Area media outlets report that Nashville's 40-foot (12-meter) Norway spruce was toppled overnight, with officials blaming a combination of wind, rain and possibly a defective anchor.

More than 2,000 people had turned out Dec. 1 for the tree's lighting ceremony with Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, including a performance by the husband-and-wife duo of Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.

The Tennessean reports city officials won't right the tree. They plan to haul it from Nashville's Public Square Park because they don't have the time or manpower to stand it up again and redecorate it.

But not all is 'bah humbug': A twinkling 35-foot (10-meter) tree still stands outside the state Capitol nearby.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.