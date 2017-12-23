Viral Photo Shows Dogs Posed In Nativity Scene - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Viral Photo Shows Dogs Posed In Nativity Scene

LONDON -

A picture of a group of canines posed as figures in the nativity scene is quickly spreading across social media. 

Wags to Riches Pet Services (England) posted the photo, showing six dogs pose with robes around a puppy in a manger. The caption read, "Practicing our nativity play." The dogs are looking straight at the camera, which makes the photo even more rich. 

The photo, shared in early December has been shared more than 7,000 times. 

This actually is not the first time the grooming team has dressed up dogs in the Christmas spirit. The photo below was posted last year. 

