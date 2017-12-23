Sapulpa to receive $1.5 million grant for water system - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sapulpa to receive $1.5 million grant for water system

Posted: Updated:

SAPULPA, Okla. (AP) - The U.S. Commerce Department is awarding a $1.5 million grant to the city of Sapulpa for improvements to its water system.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the improved infrastructure will support business development and expansion in the Tulsa suburb.

The project includes new waterlines to a local industrial park and increased wastewater capacity.

Officials say the improvements will help attract new businesses to the region - including an unidentified personal care products company that's expected to establish a headquarters campus in the area.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.