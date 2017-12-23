Winter Weather Advisory For Metro Holiday Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Winter Weather Advisory For Metro Holiday Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The first dose of snow this winter season arrived Friday night, causing headaches for drivers, including fans leaving the Thunder game. 

Road temperatures were well below freezing Saturday morning, meaning the winter weather left behind slippery roads across the metro. 

Meteorologist Matt Mahler said, other than a light dusting on the cars and grassy surfaces in OKC, not much to see snow-wise. However, he asked drivers to mind the bridges, overpasses, and the Broadway Extension, which was slick Saturday morning. Road conditions expected to improve with more sunshine.

High temperature for Saturday in the metro is 42, with a low temperature of 22. 

Snow and rain will continue to travel off to the east. 

For the rest of your Christmas holiday weekend, another cold front is expected to travel to the state early Christmas Eve, with a southeast wind. Christmas Day temperatures are forecast at 22 degrees for 8:00 a.m. and 43 degrees by 4 p.m. High temperatures on Christmas Day just above freezing. 

