OKC Jesus House Helping Families During Holiday Season

Oklahoma City’s Jesus House has handed out more than 2,000 food baskets to needy families since Thanksgiving.

Oklahoma City’s Jesus House has handed out more than 2,000 food baskets to needy families since Thanksgiving. And they are gearing up to feed many people, and handout more than 2,000 presents on Christmas day.

Jesus House Executive Director Mike Bateman, staff members, and volunteers started wrapping all of those presents on Wednesday.

“Sometime in society today we forget the real reason for the season is Jesus Christ,” said Bateman. “And if we can do this through our ministry, and show a little bit of love, hopefully they can see Christ, then it’s all worth it.”

Jesus House celebrates its 45th anniversary next month. The facility near downtown is also an 88-bed addiction and mental health recovery facility.