Man Bonds Out Of Jail; 24 Hours Later Arrested Again For Metro Robbery

Jarod Jenkins, 18, was first booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on complaints or obstructing police, as well as resisting officers. For those original crimes, Shawnee Police say his bond was only a few hundred dollars, but Tuesday it climbed to $25,000.

Jenkins is now accused of first-degree robbery after allegedly holding-up Easy Wireless Tuesday afternoon, just off Kickapoo Street. The manager of the store said she was alone when Jenkins threatened her with a gun he had tucked into his waistband.

“He walked in with a mask, showed me his gun and said, you think I am f****** playing with you, and then it all happened,” said Manager Amber Mcguire.

Investigators revealed Jenkins robbed the cellphone store to pay his mother back for bonding him out hours before.

Police said security cameras show Jenkins walked into the store, hiding under a blue mask. They said the gun he had with him was an airsoft pistol.

However, Mcguire said this was not the first-time Jenkins came in her store that day. She saw him earlier, but he left only to return later around 3:00 p.m.

“He was gonna rob us the first-time, but there was a child in here. So he didn't want to rob us with a child in here,” said Mcguire.

She gave him a few hundred dollars in cash and even a large amount of change, but cameras show the masked man knocked the tower of coins to the floor.

Mcguire said it was worth about 40 bucks. She said she then chased him out of the store and locked the door.

“As I was walking to the door, I dialed 911. I went to the bathroom, and I didn't know if he was gonna [sic] come back and start shooting,” said Mcguire.

She said she knew of Jarod Jenkins because his family members are her customers.

“He lived two houses down, so it was a one stop shop, easy for him,” said Mcguire. “He's 18. He is still a kid, but I hope he gets punished for it. It's not a joke.”

Police said Jenkins gave his mother close to 300 dollars, and she has returned that to investigators. The rest of the stolen money is still unaccounted for.

Jenkins will be back in court sometime in January.