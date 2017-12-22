Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Teen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Searching For Missing Teen

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl Friday evening.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl Friday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robyn Gean Jackson was reported missing at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 22.

The sheriff’s office says Robyn may have run away to meet a boy from the internet and her destination is unknown.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 125 pounds.

If you see Robyn, contact your local law enforcement immediately. 

