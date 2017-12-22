Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Locate Missing Teen

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl Friday evening.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has ended their search for a missing teen after she was found safe, Saturday.

Oklahoma City Police located 14-year-old girl Robyn Jackson and returned the girl to her parents.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robyn Gean Jackson was reported missing at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 22.

The sheriff’s office said Robyn may have run away to meet a boy from the internet.

Law enforcement would like to thank the public for their assistance. The situation is resolved.