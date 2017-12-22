OSBI Offers Reward In Unsolved Cherokee County Double Murder

It’s been 10 years since the murder of an elderly Cherokee County couple, and OSBI is once again offering a huge reward for information that helps develop the case.

During the winter of 2007, Jack and Elaine Denney were murdered inside their rural home near Locust Grove.

The couple was found Christmas day by their daughter. Investigators believe Jack, 65, and Elaine, 66, were both shot to death between December 23 and the 24th.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI special agents assist with the investigation.

For a decade now, agents have conducted countless interviews and performed polygraph examinations, while forensic analysts tested possible evidence in the case.

Once again, OSBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that helps develop new, credible leads.

Anyone with such information can call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email a tip at tips@osbi.ok.gov.