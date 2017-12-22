Carroll, Pokes Dominate UT-Rio Grande Valley, 102-83

Jeffrey Carroll and Kendall Smith combined for 40 points and Oklahoma State scored a season-high 102 to close out the non-conference schedule with a 19-point win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Friday afternoon.More >>
Russell Westbrook hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to cap a 30-point, 15-assist outing, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Atlanta Hawks 120-117 on Friday night.More >>
Trae Young had 31 points and 12 assists to help No. 17 Oklahoma defeat Northwestern 104-78 on Friday night.More >>
