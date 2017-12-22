Trae Young, Sooners Close Non-Con Slate Against Northwestern

Trae Young is making history and his 17th-ranked Sooners close out non-conference play tonight against Northwestern, a 6 p.m. tip inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

Young tied the NCAA single-game record for assists with 22 dimes against Northwestern State on Tuesday. The Sooners won that one 105-68 and are now the top-scoring team in college basketball, averaging 94.2 points per game.

Young leads the country in scoring (28.5 ppg) and assists (10.2 apg) but he’s not the only promising freshman on OU’s roster. Harrah product Brady Manek is third on the team in scoring at 11.3 per game and he’s been on fire lately. Manek is averaging 19.3 points and shooting 44 percent from deep over his past three games and was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Tonight is the first ever meeting between Oklahoma and Northwestern. The Wildcats (9-4) are coming off their first NCAA Tournament berth in program history. Senior guard Scottie Lindsey leads the Cats in scoring at 15.8 ppg, but three other starters average double figures on a balanced roster.

Unlike the up-tempo Sooners, Northwestern uses a slow, methodical pace that allows just 63.5 points against on average. The Wildcats could be without their best perimeter defender, Vic Law, due to concussion symptoms. Law made the trip to Norman but is questionable to play.

Oklahoma begins Big 12 play on Dec. 30 at No. 15 TCU.