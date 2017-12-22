Wintry Precipitation Falls Across State; More Expected Friday Night

Freezing drizzle has been falling across southern and central Oklahoma for much of the morning Friday, enough to cause slick spots on bridges and overpasses across the Oklahoma City metro area.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation issued the following alert at 10:30 a.m.

"Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating highway bridges in Oklahoma County as light rain continues to fall and slick spots are being reported on bridges and overpasses. Drivers should use extra caution and be aware of changing conditions if traveling in this area."

Numerous wrecks were reported along metro interstates and intersections, such as the Dallas Junction, at interstates 235 and 40.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Friday afternoon, but another round of wintry precipitation is possible Friday night. A dusting of snow is possible across central Oklahoma.

