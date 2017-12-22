'All Clear' Given After Bomb Threat At SE OKC Pawn Shop

The "all clear" has been given after police were called to investigate a bomb threat at a southeast Oklahoma City pawn shop, Friday morning.

Authorities tell News 9 a male suspect called in to the Cash America pawn shop, located near SE 44th Street and S. Sunnylane Road, claiming there was a bomb inside the building.

Officers responded to the scene but did not find any threats. The scene was cleared before 11:30 a.m.